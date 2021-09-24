Emma Rae Flores
Emma Rae Flores, age 20, of Temple, TX passed away on September 6th, 2021. Emma was loved by so many people; she was the beautiful person whose personality lit up the room.
Emma graduated from Rogers High School and planned to attend college next year. She worked at several places in Temple as a server and also worked as a server most recently at Grumpy’s. Her work friends were all like extended family to her. Emma’s family loved her so much and were proud to see how great of an adult she was becoming. She will especially be missed by her cousin Melissa and mom Rosalie and best friend Allison. Emma’s life may have been cut short but she did get out and live every minute she had on earth.
Every person she was around knew when she was there because her laugh would fill the room. She was her mother’s sunshine and anchor when things got tough. She always stood up for what was right. She often stopped people from bullying schoolmates, friends, family and sometimes people she didn’t even know. She loved going to the lake with friends, hanging out with family, but she absolutely loved dance. She would often make videos of her dancing with her favorite dance partner Virgo. Emma loved being an Aunt to her niece Josie and dreamed of having a child of her own.
Emma is survived by loving mother Rosalie Flores and step-father Kit; her siblings Hanna, Parker, Kaleb and Katelyn; her cousin Melissa; her niece Josie; uncle Raymond; aunts and uncles Marilyn and Terry Reid and Misty and Bill Mulholland; grandparents Helen and Randy Harris; also by many other aunts and uncles and cousins including ones that just adopted her into their hearts as family. Emma was preceded in death by her beloved brother Joseph Valadez and grandmother Dorothy Flores.
Emma’s memorial service is being held at Rogers First Baptist Church in Rogers, TX on the 26th of September at 5pm. All are welcomed to come and honor her life.
