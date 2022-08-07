Jorge Ybarra
Jorge Ybarra, age 67 of Temple, passed from this life Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm with a Holy Rosary recited at 7 pm Monday, August 8, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Jorge was born on October 13, 1954, to Ray and Amalia Ybarra in Temple, Texas. He graduated from Temple High School and worked for H.E.B. and Jack Hillard Distribution in Temple.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Amalia Ybarra; brothers, Victor Ybarra, and Ray Ybarra; sister, Dolores Moreno; nephew, Carlos Ybarra; and great nephew, Little Vic Ybarra.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his loving wife, Lydia Salinas Ybarra; son, Jay Ybarra and wife, Erica; daughter, Claudia Tucci and husband, CSM (Ret.) Michael A. Tucci; brothers, Eddie Ybarra, Roy Ybarra and wife, Christy, Stevie Ybarra, and Jamie Ybarra and wife, Norma; sisters, Regina Martinez and husband, Basillio, Hope Fuentes and husband, Johnny Reyes, Mary Ramos, Rachel Knighton and husband, Anthony Estrada, Rita Josey, and Anna Taylor and wife, Erin; grandchildren, Sgt. Nick Jorge Tucci, Bella Amalia Tucci, Vinny Tucci, Amalia Ybarra, Delilah Tucci, Dora Tucci, and Melissa Bickel; several nephews and nieces; and several great nephews and great nieces.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caring staff of Amedisys Hospice Care, and Baylor Scott & White.
