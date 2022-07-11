Services for Carol Dawn Moore Jones, 87, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Ms. Jones died Saturday, July 9, at a local hospital.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
