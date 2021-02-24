BELTON — Services for Janice Elaine Bird Davenport, 64, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Paul Merideth officiating.
Ms. Davenport died Saturday, Feb. 20, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Sept. 24, 1956, in Austin to Randall and Margaret Schreffler Bird. She was a Temple High School graduate. She obtained her paralegal certificate and worked for numerous attorneys. She attended Northside Church of Christ in Temple.
Survivors include a son, James Ethan Hudgins; a daughter, Jennifer Elizabeth Hartnagle; a brother, Michael Allan Bird; a sister, Lisa Diane Barrett; and nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.