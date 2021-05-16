JB Williams, Jr.
JB Williams, Jr. went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 17, 2021 in Lorena Cemetery, Lorena, Texas. The visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Cole Funeral Home in McGregor, Texas.
JB was born on August 12, 1922 in Atoka, Oklahoma to Jacob Williams and Sarah Williams.
JB was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and four sisters.
Survivors include son, Thomas Williams of Fort Worth, Texas; daughters, Linda Royal of Moody, Texas, Mary Cox of Moody, Texas; eight grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; one great-great child and one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Paid Obituary