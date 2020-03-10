Services for Judith Ann Murphy, 80, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Heights Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Koinm officiating.
Mrs. Murphy died Sunday, March 8, at a Temple living center.
She was born June 17, 1939, in Franklin, Mass., to Albert and Laura Lake Dube. She married John Joseph Murphy Jr. in 1984. She was a homemaker. She was a member of the Red Hatters Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband in March 2009.
Survivors include a daughter, Cheryl Ann Nelson of Temple; five sons, Leon Eugene Morgeau III of Wilsonville, Ore., Kevin Pillip Mongeau of Levittown, Pa., Brett Lynn Mongeau and David Albert Mongeau, both of Temple, and Patrick Scott Mongeau of Bellefonte, Pa.; a brother, David Dube; three sisters, Helen Dube, Claudette Dominie and Ethel Fleming; 18 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.