Wess Arthur Cassens Jr. (Jerry)
Wess Arthur Cassens Jr. (Jerry) loving husband, father, Grandpa, Papaw and Great Grandpa passed away at the age of 89 on September 27, 2022. Jerry was born in Georgetown on May 17, 1933 to Wess Arthur and Hattie (Bartz) Cassens. Jerry married Helen (Bleeke) on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 1953. They were married for 68 years.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Helen (Bleeke) Cassens. Son’s John and (Robin) Cassens, Jeff and (Keri) Cassens and son in law John Richard Hall. Grandchildren Casey and (Michael) Wilburn, Calley and (Cedric) Tasselin, Caty and (Chris) Craig, Heather and (Mark) Bowman, Andrew and (Bailey) Cassens and Madison Cassens. Brother’s Jimmy and (Angie) Cassens, Curt and (Janis) Cassens. Nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He is proceeded in death by his daughter, June Cassens Hall, eldest grandson, Cole Douglas Cassens and brother-in-law, Howard Bleeke.
Jerry was baptized at St. Peters Lutheran Church on June 25, 1933 and was confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in 1947. He attended Mount Prospect Elementary and graduated from Georgetown High School in 1951. For approximately 70 years, Jerry had been a farmer, farming over 1200 acres with his brother Curt Cassens. Jerry worked at Westinghouse in Round Rock and retired in 1988. For several years, Jerry served on the Jarrell ISD School Board. He also served as the Director on the Soil Conservation District for 25 years. During his membership at Zion Lutheran Church, he served as an elder on various boards and worked diligently with Wurstbrauten since its inception.
Paul Bearers will be Michael Wilburn, Cedric Tasselin, Andrew Cassens, Walker Wilburn, Gary Cassens, James Cassens, Mike Cassens and Mark Bowman.
Honorary Paul Bearers are Howard Faske, John Faske, Albert Walthers, Harold Mickan, Dennis Schwausch, Billy Misner, Ronnie Pitts, Marvin Kelm, Sammy Kurio, Johnny Ortiz, Ray Braun, Faye Tonn in memory of Harlen Tonn, Beverly Herzog in memory of Frankie Herzog and Evangeline Daniell in memory of Aubrey Daniell.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 30th from 6pm to 8pm at the Ramsey Funeral Home in Georgetown. The funeral and graveside services will be at Zion Lutheran Church in Walburg on Saturday, October 1st at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Zion Lutheran School, Cole Cassens Memorial Scholarship (707 Cielo Georgetown, TX. 78628) or a charity of your choice.
