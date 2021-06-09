ROCKDALE — Services for Gloria Carolyn Kocian, 77, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Kocian died Saturday, June 5.
She was born April 15, 1944, in Hearne to Samuel and Edna Barnett. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Kocian, and one grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Ronald Kocian and Randy Kocian, both of Rockdale; a daughter, Angela Kocian of Rockdale; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. today with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.