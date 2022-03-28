BELTON — Services for Virginia Lee Prothro, 95, of Temple will be 10 a.m. today in Killeen City Cemetery with the Rev. Lyod Hall officiating.
Mrs. Prothro died Saturday, March 26, at her residence.
She was born June 22, 1926, to Glen and Ruby Lowder in Wellington, Kan. She married William Prothro on June 1, 1945. She worked for many years at the Church of Christ in Killeen as the church secretary. She was a member of Avenue T Church of Christ for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Prothro; three sons, Bradley Prothro, Terry Prothro and Steve Prothro; and two grandchildren.
Survivors include two daughters, Glenna Smith and Pamela Jett; a son, Randolph Prothro; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.