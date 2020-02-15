Services for Dana Marie Hodgin Haas, 42, of Salado will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Salado United Methodist Church.
Ms. Haas died Wednesday, Feb. 12.
She was born March 2, 1977, in Colorado Springs, Colo., to Judy and Jim Hodgin. She graduated from Ellison High School in Killeen in 1995. She was a member of Salado United Methodist Church and an active member of the Salado community.
Survivors include two sons, Ryder and Hunter Haas, both of Salado; a daughter, Lola Haas of Salado; a brother, Tim of Los Angeles; a sister, Leslie of Richmond, Va.; and her parents of Salado.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salado Volunteer Fire Department (https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/saladovfd).