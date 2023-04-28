Services for Franz Cedric Steward, 64, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Monday at Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Issac Wilson officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Steward died Tuesday, April 25, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 12, 1958, to Vernon and Myrtle Thomas Steward in Taylor. He attended Killeen High School. He worked for E.R. Carpenter in Temple until retirement. He was a member of Eighth Street Baptist Church, where he served in the finance department and as an usher.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Tavoris Williams of Temple; two brothers, Morris P. Steward of Atlanta, Ga., and Charles Hendricks of Temple; four sisters, Debra Edison of Killeen, Doris Wright of Temple, Wanda King of Waco and Annie Lois Hendricks of Dallas; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.