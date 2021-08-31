BELTON — Services for Zachary Keith Maxwell, 30, of Belton will be 9 a.m. Friday in North Belton Cemetery in Belton.
Mr. Maxwell died Sunday, Aug. 29.
He was born Sept. 8, 1990, in Frederick, Md., to Keith and Cheryl Maxwell. He graduated from Belton High School in 2009, and graduated from the University of Texas in 2014 with a double major in English and philosophy. He was a writer, playwriter and composer.
Survivors include his parents of Belton; a brother, Andrew Maxwell of Belton; and a grandmother, Lorine Proske of Belton.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.