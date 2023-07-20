Services for Vernon “Larry” Conner, 79, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Greathouse Cemetery.
Mr. Conner died Tuesday, July 18, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 3, 1944, in Quanah to Vernon Maurice and Minnie Lee Hollingsworth Conner. He graduated from Brownwood High School and received an associate’s degree from Temple College. He married Mary Hawkins in Temple on June 16, 1979. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center for more than 30 years. He had been a Temple-area resident for 44 years.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a daughter Michelle Conner-Kendell of Ohio; two sons, Victor Scott Conner of Texas and George Knight of Temple; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at alzfdn.org.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.