Leone Dipboye
Graveside services for Leone Dipboye, 77, of Belton, will be held 2:00 PM, Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with Rev. Jeff Miller officiating with a reception to follow at First United Methodist Church in Belton.
The Family will receive friends for visitation Tuesday evening from 5-7 PM at Dossman Funeral Home Chapel in Belton.
Leone Dipboye passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 16 in a local nursing home.
Leone Jane Lane was born on March 31, 1945 in Redding, CA to Riley and Sidney Lane. She graduated from Shasta High School and went to nursing school at Saint Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco.
After graduating, she joined the United States Air Force, where she was stationed in Alaska, Florida, and Crete. It was in Crete where she met the love of her life, Richard Dipboye. The two married on November 23, 1973 in Reno, NV. She left the Air Force and joined her Army pilot husband in Germany. There they welcomed their first child Jennifer. The family moved to Fort Ord, CA. Leone joined the United States Army Reserves as a nurse, continuing her military career. Their son Richard Jr was born there, a welcome addition to the family. Back to Germany they went, then to Fort Hood. She completed her B.S.N. at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She retired from her civil service nursing job at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in 2004, and the USAR as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2005.
Leone was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church in Belton, where she regularly volunteered with numerous church projects. In her retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her husband around the world. She also loved serving on medical mission trips to Vietnam and Cambodia with Vets With A Mission.
She was a steady volunteer with the Belton Senior Center. She served on the Board of Directors and loved delivering Meals on Wheels. In 2022, Leone received the Belton Senior Star Award for her years of service.
She is preceded in death by her parents Riley and Sidney Lane.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Richard Dipboye of Belton; daughter Jennifer Westbrook and husband Dan of Salado; son Richard Dipboye Jr and wife Bridgette of Little Elm; grandchildren Nolan Dipboye, Bailee Dipboye, Rebecca Westbrook; brothers Ron and Phyllis Lane of Sacramento, CA, and Jerry Lane of Granite Bay, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and an amazing grandmother.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the First United Methodist Church in Belton.
Paid Obituary