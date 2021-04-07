ROCKDALE — Services for Scott “Big Dawg” Juel Randall, 67, of Rockdale will be 11 a.m. Saturday in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale with the Rev. Gary Veit officiating.
Mr. Randall died Sunday, April 4.
He was born Nov. 24, 1953, in Port Lavaca to Ted and Jo Randall. He graduated from Maryville High School in Tennessee in 1972. He attended East Tennessee State University and Seminole Junior College in Florida. He married Alvina Montelongo Randall on Nov. 29, 1980. He worked for Alcoa.
Survivors include his wife of Rockdale; two daughters, Annamarie Randall and Ashley Cherie Gerner; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.