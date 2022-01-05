BELTON — Services for Matthew G. Canava, 63, of Georgetown will be 2 p.m. today at Full Gospel Holiness Church, also known as Casa de Dios FGH Church, in Bartlett.
Mr. Canava died Wednesday, Dec. 29, at a Round Rock hospital.
He was born July 22, 1958, in Belton to Matilde and Romana Canava. He attended Sul Ross State University. He married Mary E. Castillo on June 2, 1979, in Alpine. He joined the Air Force and retired from the Air Force Reserves after serving for 25 years. He attended Casa de Dios FGH Church in Bartlett. He owned Whitestone Tire Center in Georgetown.
Survivors include his wife of Georgetown; two daughters, Melinda Raquel Canava of Little River-Academy and Victoria Lynn Canava of Schwertner; two brothers, Albert Canava of Clyde and Noe Canava of Holland; five sisters, Beatrice Canava of Temple, Ruth Torres of Donna, Bertha Canava of Irving, Ester Canava of Houston and Maricela Canava of Dallas; and five grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.