Shirley Ruth (McGuire) Tatum
Shirley Ruth (McGuire) Tatum, 79, of Ironton, Ohio and Belton, Texas passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at her residence, in Ohio. Mrs. Tatum was born December 19, 1940 in Burnet, Texas, a daughter to the late James McGuire and Mabel (Hines) Wills.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm at Crotty Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at Liberty Hill Cemetery, officiated by Pastor John Ratliff.
Ms. Tatum attended Burnet schools in Texas. She was a member of Christian Tabernacle Church of Belton, Texas and the VFW Women’s Auxiliary. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
In Addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by former husband, Buster Tatum; sister: Vivian Ussery; two brothers: James and Morris McGuire.
She is survived by sons: Robert Tatum and wife Mickey of Little River, TX, and James and wife Carrie of Eddie, TX; Daughter: Penny Heighton and husband Scott of Ironton, OH; four sisters: Darlene Ray of Lampasas, TX, Laverne Ballard of Kingsland, TX, Susie Martin of Marble Falls, TX and Betty Chambers of Burnet, TX; brother: Jimmy McGuire of Buchannan, TX; her seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Phillips Funeral Home of Ironton, Ohio was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Texas arrangements are entrusted to the care of Crotty Funeral Home.
Paid Obituary