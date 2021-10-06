Services for R.T. “Redbug” McFerrin Jr., 80, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Mr. McFerrin died Sunday, Oct. 3.
He was born Sept. 22, 1941, in Buckholts to R.T. McFerrin Sr. and Ruth Butterfield. He graduated from Holland High School and was a member of the 1958 championship football team. He served in the U.S. Air Force 1960-1964. He retired from Delta Airlines.
Survivors include a son, Greg McFerrin of The Grove; a daughter, Keisha McFerrin of Boerne; a brother, Lewis McFerrin of Temple; four sisters, Naomi VanNoy of Cody, Wyo., Edith Lambert of Temple, Kathryn Carter of Wheatland, Penn., and Sandy Kohring of Holland; and one grandchild.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.