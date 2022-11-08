Services for James “Jim” Byron Chaffin, 74, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple, followed by a rosary at 11 a.m.
Mr. Chaffin died Sunday, Nov. 6, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 20, 1948, to Virnelle Hodge and James Byron Chaffin Jr. He was a resident of the Temple area his entire life. He graduated from Temple High School in 1967. He attended Temple Junior College. He married Joan Marie Kahlig on June 5, 1971, in Westphalia. He worked for Mitchell & Mitchell Surveyor, American Desk and the city of Temple. He was a Catholic.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two daughters, Amy Chaffin of Temple and Angela Chaffin Yoxtheimer of Bellbrook, Ohio; two sons, Jason Chaffin Sr. of Tomball and John Chaffin of Holland; a brother, Frank Chaffin of Montgomery; and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Healing Heart Rehab animal rescue center, 600 N. Hill St., Thornton, TX 76687.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.