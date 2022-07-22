SALADO — Services for Kevin Michael Edwards, 48, of Salado will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado with Dr. Robert Pendergraft officiating.
Burial will be in Salado Cemetery.
Mr. Edwards died Wednesday, July 13, at a local hospital.
He was born Dec. 27, 1973, in Memphis, Tenn., to Barbara and Michael Edwards. He attended Salado schools and graduated from Belton High School, Temple College and the University of North Texas in Denton. He ran a boat business, bail bond business and repo company.
Survivors include his parents; and a sister, Michele Komnenovich.
Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.