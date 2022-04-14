BELTON — No services are planned for Michael Mutter, 66, of Belton.
Mr. Mutter died Saturday, April 9, at his residence.
He was born May 28, 1965, in Fort Benning, Ga., to Cecil and Marietta Fasshacht Mutter. He worked as a master plumber and owned Mutter’s Plumbing for many years.
Survivors include his mother; two daughters, Angelina Banks of Temple and Britlyn Dove of San Antonio; a brother, Andrew Mutter of Colorado Springs; and one grandchild.
Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.