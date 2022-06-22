Services for Betty Kegley Davenport Whitson, 88, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Whitson died Thursday, June 9, in Rockwall.
She was born July 9, 1933, in Midway to James G. and Ida Gay Kegley. She graduated from Temple High School. She worked at JC Penney. She was a piano teacher.
She was preceded in death by her first huband, Floyd Davenport and her second husband, Robert O. Whitson.
Survivors include a son, Joseph F. Davenport; two daughters, Donna Davenport Steen and Marcia Davenport Holmgren; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.