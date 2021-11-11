Wilmer Ray Eckerman
Wilmer Ray Eckerman, 91, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 7, 2021. He was born March 10, 1930, in Holland, Texas. Ray received all his education through high school in Temple, Texas. From 1946-1948 he participated in Wildcat High School Football, Track and Baseball where he made many lifelong friendships. Ray attended Temple Junior College (TLC) for one year and in 1950 he enlisted in the USAF, during the Korean War, where he also met his wife, Margret Schaeffer. They were married over 66 years. He received an Honorable Discharge from the USAF in 1953.
In 1956, he earned his B.B.A. in Accounting from Baylor University. After graduation he moved his family to Flint, Michigan where he began his career in Accounting with General Motors at the Chevrolet Flint V8 Engine, Frame and Stamping Plant. In 1962, he transferred to Chevrolet Central Office Financial in Detroit, Michigan and continued the rest of his 30-year career with Chevrolet, Pontiac, and Canada Group (CPC Group). He retired in 1986 and returned to Temple, Texas.
In retirement, he found it very rewarding to stay active working for our Lord in various volunteer positions at Immanuel Lutheran Church where he was a member for 35+ years. He also volunteered for 15 years as the Treasurer at Churches Touching Lives for Christ (CTLC). He worked approximately 15 years at Tem-Bel Nursery and Landscape and part-time transporting vehicles across the country for local Temple Auto Dealers.
He is survived by his children, Randy (Deborah) Eckerman of Livonia, Michigan and Terry Eckerman of Temple, Texas; grandchildren, Christopher (Jessica) Eckerman, Matthew (Jennifer) Eckerman, Ryan (Amanda) Eckerman, Nicole (Chris) Cornish and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margret Schaeffer Eckerman; parents, Wilmer and Theresa Eckerman; sister and brother-in-law, Nadine and Doug Rains; in-laws, Wilhelm and Else Schaeffer; and brother-in-law, Bill Schaeffer.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 13th, at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2109 W. Ave. H, Temple 76504. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Churches Touching Lives for Christ (CTLC) or Interim Hospice.
