Services for Randel “Randy” Scott Berndt, 65, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Randel “Randy” Scott Berndt, 65, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Berndt died Thursday, Sept. 1.
He was born Dec. 22, 1956, in Grand Junction, Colo., to Harold Douglas and Doris Irene Berndt. He was a graduate of Temple College. He worked for the National Resource Conservation Service.
Survivors include his mother; a brother, Steven Berndt; and a sister, Kim Harris.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, www.christopherreeve.org.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.