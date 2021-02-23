ROCKDALE — Services for Finis Edward Black, 95, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Matt Higginbotham officiating.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Black died Wednesday, Feb. 17, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 4, 1926, to Finis Roland and Frankie Elizabeth Black. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Lou Ann Grimes on Dec. 6, 1947, in Flynn. He worked for Alcoa. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Rockdale.
He was preceded in death by his wife on Sept. 21, 2017; two sons, Wayne Black on Sept. 12, 2000, and James Black on Aug. 18, 1990; and two grandchildren.
Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Black of Rockdale and Judy McLerran of Granbury; a brother, Allen Black of Brazoria; two sisters, Velma Smith of Levelland and Ruby Jordan of League City; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 240 Green St., Rockdale, TX 76567.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.