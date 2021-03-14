Services for Cindy Ann Pressley, 61, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Ms. Pressley died March 3 at a local hospital.
She was born March 13, 1959, in Temple to Raymond and Nancy Klukis Roncarti. She graduated from Temple High School in 1977. She also graduated from Temple College. She was a pediatric nurse in the Austin area.
Survivors include a daughter, Erin E. Pressley of Pflugerville; her father of Temple; a sister, Linda Rae Lewis of Conroe; and a brother, Raymond Russell Roncarti of Euless.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.