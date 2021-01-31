Services for Roy Thomas Hussey Jr., 83, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Hussey died Jan. 24 at his residence.
He was born Aug. 30, 1937, in Galveston to Fanny Ottilie Lorenz and Roy T. Hussey Sr. He graduated from Ball High School. He served in the National Guard. He married Catherine R. Cambiano on July 11, 1964. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad in Galveston and Temple. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Roy Hussey III and James Giniewicz; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.