ROCKDALE —Services for Aaron King, 90, of Milano will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. King died Tuesday, Nov. 24, in Temple.
He was born Nov. 11, 1930, in Hutto to Duecelow Gordon and Effie Arzella Kilgore King. He worked for ALCOA. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Hensley.
Survivors include a son, Mike King of Rockdale; five stepdaughters, Sally Henson, Mari Kopecki, Mary Driver, Patsy Jennings and Bobbie Byrer; two stepsons, Jimmie Jones and Dickie Jones; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.