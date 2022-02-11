Services for Roosevelt E. Gelsey, 82, of Killeen will be 3 p.m. Wednesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with the Rev. Hollie Tolbert officiating.
Mr. Gelsey died Monday, Feb. 1, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 23, 1939, to Lawrence and Laurine Monroe Gelsey in Fruit Cove, Fla. He graduated from Matthew W. Gilbert High School. He enlisted in the Army and retired after 30 years as a command sergeant major. He married Nora Lee Doreson. He was a member of Westside Baptist Church in Killeen, serving as a deacon and Bible study leader.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years; five sons, Roosevelt Gelsey Jr., Sean Gelsey, Wesley Brooks, Robert Lee Brooks and Marcus Lee Brooks; two brothers, Elijah Gelsey Sr. and Lamar Gelsey; three sisters, Annette Bonan, Cora Ross and Doretha Pickett; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to defray the cost of the funeral expenses to https://www.ilof.com/young-s-daughters-funeral-home-and-bereavement-center-/roosevelt-e-gelsey, or by calling the funeral home at 254-40-1302.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Westside Baptist Church in Killeen.