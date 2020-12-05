Services for Joyce Ann “Joy” Felder, 86, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Monday in Brookside Cemetery in Humble with the Rev. Jeremy Bass officiating.
Mrs. Felder died Tuesday, Dec. 1, in Temple.
She was born Dec. 3, 1933, in Humble to Lloyd E. and Margaret Ann Biggs Martin. She graduated from Wharton County Junior College. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Marvin Felder; two daughters, Julie Wolfe of Porter and Tracy Cavanaugh of Granbury; a sister, Gay Lloyd Brown of California; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.