AUSTIN — Services for Edward Carl Duewall, 55, of Belton, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Keys Valley Baptist Church in Belton.
Mr. Duewall died Thursday, Dec. 29, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 7, 1967, in Bryan to Marshall Duewall and Sharon Bailey Duewall. He graduated from Anahuac High School in 1985. He attended Lee College in Baytown and graduated from the Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Okla., in 1992. He worked as a commercial truck driver for Airgas. He married Christa Eisenmenger on Jan. 7, 2017 at Maxdale Cowboy Church. He was a Christian and attended Keys Valley Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Christa Duewall of Belton; two sons, Ben Duewall and Lee Duewall, both of Belton; two stepsons, Quinn Griffith of Seattle, and Aiden Griffith of Oceanside, Calif.; his mother and stepfather, Bobby and Sharon Douglas of Salado; a brother, Steven Duewall of Seabrook; a half-brother, Richard Douglas of Temple; a stepbrother, Bobby Douglas of Salado; a half-sister, K.D. Hill of Salado; and two stepsisters, Cindy LaFlair of Temple and Dana Johnson of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.
Green Cremation Texas in Austin in charge of arrangements.