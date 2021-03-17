Marcus John Voltin
Marcus John Voltin, son of John Frank and Ilean Rose Voltin, was born on May 16, 1923 in Rosebud, Texas. Mark passed away on March 3, 2021 at the age of 97. He was preceded in death by his sister, Magdalen Cardwell and his brother, Frank Voltin. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Phyllis Voltin and his sons John (wife Cheryl), Tom (wife Jenni), David (wife Lee) and Greg (wife Mary). He is also survived by six grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mark worked for thirty-four years with the Killeen Independent School District, beginning his career as the first principal at East Ward Elementary school, retiring in 1986 as KISD’s Assistant Superintendent for Business. Mark and Phyllis have been members of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Killeen for 68 years. Private services were held at Calvary Hill Chapel and Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.
