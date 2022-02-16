Services for James “Jimmy” Wayne Lewis, 74, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with Rick Reed officiating.
Mr. Lewis died Friday, Feb. 11, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 29, 1947, in Temple to Jack Lewis and Elaine Larza. He served in the U.S. Navy for three years. He bailed hay and worked as an electrician for Wilsonart. He married Charlotte Fisk on Feb. 18, 1972. He was a Christian.
Survivors include his wife, of Temple; and a sister, Barbara Cockrum of Holland.