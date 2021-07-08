JOHN LESTER NEAL, JR.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 9, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., with funeral services to follow on Saturday, July 10, at 11:00 a.m., at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, Temple, TX.
You Were A Blessing
The Gospel writer John quotes Christ who said,
“Everyone who has life and has committed themselves to me in faith, shall not die forever.”
John Lester Neal, Jr., was born on Thursday, July 22, 1948, to John Lester Neal, Sr., and Althia Lee Neal.
Affectionately called “Brother” by most, John was “Boone” and “Bubbie” to others. As a young child, John accepted Christ and received his Christian foundation at Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church. The lessons he learned about faith, Christian love, and service to others were demonstrated by the way he lived. John was a gentle giant and showed love not only to his family, but for anyone that he could help. He tirelessly visited senior centers & the sick - offering food, treats, or just fun fellowship. He ran errands for neighbors, did tasks for family, and assisted wherever there was a need. John was a true and devoted friend, as shown in his committed care of the late Dorothy Lewis and her children.
John graduated from Dunbar High School in 1968. He remained active and participated with his class, the ‘68 Classics. He was employed at Ralph Wilson Plastics for twenty plus years and later retired from C&H Die Casting.
John pursued his joys and displayed talents in countless ways --- sometimes quietly, sometimes with exuberance. He was a die-hard Dallas Cowboy fan. And let’s not forget, he was a Friday Night Temple Wildcat fan and a season ticket holder, traveling near and far to support his team. He read avidly from a roster of favorite authors. He was a relaxed, yet skillful fisherman; a serious Pool Shark; and owned his own skates! Mid-week John scanned the newspaper to scout out the best of nearby estate and yard sales for treasure-hunting.
John also loved a good time. Where there was party music and a willing partner, he was poetry in motion - a lean, mean dancing machine. Energetic and light on his feet, never missing a beat… and most times the ladies had to take a seat. When John had a choice to sit it out or dance, he danced!
John Lester Neal, Jr., was preceded in death by his parents, John Lester Neal, Sr., and Althia Lee Neal. Yet, his memory will live on in the hearts of his sisters Evelyn Cockrell of Temple, TX (the late John Harvey) and Loretta Neal-Rose of Oakland, CA; along with his brothers Kenneth Ray Neal (Linda) of Stockbridge, GA, Thomas Earl Neal of Temple, TX, and Hiram Wayne Neal of Sacramento, CA. John will be missed by his aunts Clara Aycox of Oakland, CA and Odessa Holmes of Temple, TX; plus, several nieces, nephews, and many cousins. His dear relatives, friends, and neighbors will continue to celebrate his life and offer loving support.
“As long as a man’s name is spoken, he will never die.”
-- African Proverb
Condolences may be left at; branforddawsonfuneralhome.com.