BELTON — Services for Geraldine “Jerry” Ryan Parnell, 78, of Moody are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mrs. Parnell died Tuesday, Feb. 23, in a Temple nursing home.
Updated: February 25, 2021 @ 12:00 am
