Mary Brian Purifoy
Mary Brian Purifoy, age 91 of Temple, died Monday, July 19, 2021 at The T. Boone Pickens Center for Hospice and Palliative Care in Dallas.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am Saturday, July 24, 2021 at First United Methodist Church, Temple, with Dr. Tom Robbins officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Purifoy was born on October 19, 1929 in Ballinger, Texas to the late William Brian Woody and Lena Miller Woody. She attended schools in Ballinger and graduated from Ballinger High School. She attended McMurray College for one year before transferring to Texas Tech University where she received her Bachelor’s degree and then taught school for a few years. Mary married Albert Caleb Purifoy on July 12, 1951 and he preceded her in death on January 7, 2007. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Temple prior to its closing. Mary loved playing the piano as well as cooking for her family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband.
Survivors include her sons, John B. Purifoy and wife Kim of Colleyville and Mack A. Purifoy of Temple; her daughter, Sally Purifoy Crowe and husband Scott of Plano; her granddaughter, Catherine Miller Crowe of Dallas and her grandson, William Caleb Crowe of Plano.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Mrs. Purifoy’s name to the Cultural Activity Center, 3011 N. 3rd Street, Temple, Texas 76501 or to the Baylor Scott and White Central Texas Foundation, Hospice Care, 2401 S. 31st Street, MS-20-S103, Temple, Texas 76508.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
