ROSEBUD — Services for Kenneth Watkins, 67, of Rosebud will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in Woodland Cemetery in Rosebud with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Mr. Watkins died Sunday, Dec. 13, at a Katy nursing home.
He was born Nov. 12, 1953, in Rosebud to Charlie O. and Pauline Stoneham Watkins. He received a master’s degree from Texas A&M University. He was a teacher for the Texas Department of Corrections. He was a researcher at Texas A&M University. He worked for the Charles Ellison Ranch, Wilbur-Ellis and the Westphalia Market in Rosebud.
Survivors include a sister, Carol Still of Dallas.
Memorials may be made to the Woodland Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 795, Rosebud, TX 76570.
Visitation will be 1-1:45 p.m. Wednesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.