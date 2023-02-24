Services for Barbara Elaine Cockrum, 74, of Holland will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Holland Cemetery.
Mrs. Cockrum died Saturday, Feb. 18, at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 23, 1948, in Ford Hood to Jack and Elaine Larza Lewis. She was raised in the Pendleton area before moving to Holland where she has been a long-time resident. She attended worship in Holland at the Church of Christ. She worked full time as a truck driver and mother. She was a part of the zoning and planning committee for the city of Holland for many years.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, David Cockrum.
Survivors include her second husband, Greg Baxley of Holland; a son, Aaron McCaleb of Friendswood; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.