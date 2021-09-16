BELTON — Services for Zetta Rose Jones Golden, 82, of Belton were held in private.
Mrs. Golden died Monday, Sept. 13, at a Belton care center.
She was born Nov. 28, 1938, in Collins, Miss., to Luther and Edna Clark Glisson. She worked at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple for 25 years before retiring. She was a member of Miller Heights Baptist Church in Belton and Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple, where she sang in the choir and served the youth department.
Survivors include a son, Phillip Jones of Hewitt; a daughter, Debbie Timm of California; and three grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.