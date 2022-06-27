Marta Renee Corona
Marta Renee Corona, age 65, loving and proud mother of four and devoted wife to Francisco Corona, of 44 years, passed on June 22, 2022 in Temple. Marta was born in Jacksonville, Illinois in 1957 to parents, Jim and Sheila Ogle.
She met her husband, Francisco, in 1977 in Temple, Texas, through a mutual friend and soon realized that they were soulmates. They spent a short period of time living in Mexico and Boston, before making Temple/Belton their permanent home.
As a mother, she was caring, supportive and fun. She always wanted nothing but the best for her family. Marta was known to never hold back her opinions or feelings and never left you wondering where she stood on anything. As wonderful a mother as she was, she was an even greater grandma who genuinely enjoyed a special connection with her grandchildren.
Marta loved family gatherings, holidays, watching movies, discovering new shows to enjoy and staying in touch with close friends. She enjoyed listening to music and traveling to see out of town family.
Marta is survived by her husband, Francisco; daughters, Crista Corona, Rebeca Corona; sons, Steven Corona and Francisco Corona, Jr., 16 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be a service to honor Marta, on the 28th of June, at 3:00 PM, at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Paid Obituary