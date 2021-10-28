BELTON — Services for Hunter Michael Green, 21, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with David McGhghy officiating.
Mr. Green died Saturday, Oct. 23, in Bellmead.
He was born July 29, 2000 to Heath Michael Green and Brandi Nicole Nash Green. He worked as a delivery driver for CEFCO.
Survivors include his son, Hudson Michael Green; his father and stepmother, Heath M. and Jessica Green; his mother and stepfather, Brandi N. and David Miller; a sister, Skylar Green; and five grandparnets, Debbie Nash, Preston and Sandra Johnson, and Pat and Cindy Hand.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for his infant son at gofund.me/656b9044.