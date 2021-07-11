Mary Stroube Adams
Mary Stroube Adams, age 79, of Temple, Texas died peacefully at home on July 6th, a result of complications from cancer immunotherapy. She is mourned by most all who knew her, but particularly by her immediate family including three children, two brothers and their families. A chronological biography would do her injustice. Her bright smile and ebullient personality and a willingness to do good for others was her most dominant trait. She was a longtime teacher at Temple HS. She taught literature and writing to many students, but mainly served as a mentor for adolescents from every walk of life, from the most gifted to the most challenged. She poured her heart and soul into helping each student find a path forward after high school, writing hundreds of recommendations, but mostly she listened to them empathetically.
One of her former students said it best: When a great soul passes out of this world, I find the phrase “I am sorry for your loss” to be insufficient. The more fitting condolence would be “I’m sorry for OUR loss”. Mary Adams was such a soul.
Mary had an additional passion for contract duplicate bridge and became a gold life master this year. She treasured her bridge associates, particularly Jan Hart, at the Bridge Studio and CAC in Temple.
A celebration of her life will be held in late July or early August with further details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, Mary requested any gifts to be sent to The Temple Educational Foundation.
