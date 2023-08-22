BELTON — Services for Jody Lee Carter, 50, of Nolanville will be at a later date.
Mrs. Carter died Thursday, Aug. 17.
She was born Jan. 4, 1973, in Crescent City, Calif., to John and Brenda Lowe. She graduated from high school in California in 1990. She worked as a teacher’s aide. She married Jim Carter on Feb. 22, 1993, in Lake Tahoe, Nev.
Survivors include a son, James Carter Jr.; a daughter, Jenna; five siblings, Larry Lowe, Jason Lowe, Bonnie Lowe, Jamie Lowe and Jennifer Doescher; and her two grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.