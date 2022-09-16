Jimmy Dwyane Blount
Services for Jimmy Dwyane Blount, of Troy, will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home Chapel. A private burial will occur following services.
On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Jimmy was welcomed into eternity by his soulmate, Donna, whom he missed greatly in the three months they were apart.
Jimmy was born May 27, 1949 to Ben and Brownie Blount in Charleston, Texas. Jimmy was a hard worker from the time he could walk. There was never a job he was afraid to tackle, and he had an incredible ability to find a way to get the job done, no matter the circumstances. He was always willing to get his hands dirty, especially for his family and friends.
Jimmy knew he was going to marry Donna the day he first laid eyes on her. He even said so to a friend, to which the friend replied, “Boy, she’s too fancy for you!” Apparently, Donna had the same idea about Jimmy, as shortly after that day, she flagged him down at the Sonic while he cruised in his SS Chevelle. He married her on February 28, 1970, and the two carried out an extraordinary demonstration of love that lasted over half a century. Theirs is a commitment that stood the test and trials of time- one all of us wish to emulate. They were rarely apart. They took roads less traveled and blazed incredible trails for their family, leaving a strong and admirable legacy we all consider ourselves lucky to be a part of. Theirs was a commitment surpassed by few, a true model for us to follow.
In the 1980s, Jimmy left his home town of Paris to launch Blount Speedy Rooter, LLC in Temple. When there was a job to be done, Jimmy never settled for less than flawless execution. His attention to detail, hard work, and commitment to perfection steered the business to a reputation for excellence and along a path of success. Jimmy once said he wasn’t going to pay someone for something he could do himself. After 42 years he passed his legacy to his son, Jeff Blount.
Jimmy had a heart the size of Texas, and was consistently and enormously generous. When he got a call from his son, he dropped everything, no matter what he had going on, and was there in a heartbeat. He wasn’t a man of many words, unless he was aggravating you, but he poured love and wisdom on his family. Love was an action word for him. Jimmy/Dad/PawPaw/big brother/Uncle Jimmy is a man we proudly call our hero.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his beautiful bride Donna; parents, Ben and Brownie Blount; and a brother, Benny.
Jimmy is survived by his sons: Nick and wife Leslie, Jeff and wife Chasity; grandchildren, Vinny, Nicholas, Catherine, Brody, and Parker Blount; siblings, Wanda Booth and husband Richard, Billy Blount and wife Sheryl, and Kay Slaton, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 16, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm in the Kaverly Chapel at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home.
Arrangements are in the care of Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center.
Paid Obituary