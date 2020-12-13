BELTON — Services for Rudolph “Gene” Cantu, 64, of Belton will be at a later date.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Cantu died Tuesday, Dec. 8.
He was born June 12, 1956, in San Antonio to Ernestina Cantu. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Penny “Michelle” Nichols on Dec. 20, 1975. He worked for UPS.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Chris Cantu and Scott Cantu, both of Belton; two daughters, Jennifer Luna and Amanda Cantu, both of Belton; four brothers, Robert “Bob” Rosas of Fort Worth, Blas Muniz Jr. and Ricky Muniz, both of Temple, and Domingo “Sundy” Muniz of San Antonio; four sisters, Linda Esparza and Nancy Potter, both of Moody, and Leticia Lohman and Kathy Riley, both of Temple; and nine grandchildren.
