Services for David Len Ross, 50, of Holland will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Sunshine Cemetery in Holland with the Rev. Wanda Nichols officiating.
Mr. Ross died Wednesday, July 6, at a Killeen hospital.
He was born Feb. 21, 1972, to Mitchell James Jr. and Ida M. Calton Ross. He graduated from Temple High School in 1991. He attended Holy Temple Church of God in Christ in Bartlett. He worked for Teddy Ray Adams Janitorial Service and Stanley Steamer.
Survivors include his mother of Temple; a sister, Vicki L. Ross of Killeen; and a brother, Kevin O. Ross of Killeen.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.