No services are planned for Carmelita “Carmen” Garcia, 51, of Temple.
Ms. Garcia died Friday, Nov. 20, at a Temple hospital.
She was born March 3, 1969, to Federico and Estefana Gonzalez in San Angelo.
Survivors include five children, Isidro, Juan, Juanita, Stephanie and Elizabeth; her father of Lubbock; two sisters, Margaret Morales and Yolanda Gonzalez, both of Temple; two brothers, Federico Hernandez Gonzalez Jr. and Sergio Gonzalez, both of Temple; and several grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.