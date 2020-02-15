HILLSBORO — Alvis Brockette, 84, of Temple died Saturday, Feb. 15, at a Temple nursing home.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday in Ridge Park Cemetery in Hillsboro with the Rev. Todd Pick officiating.
He was born May 24, 1935, in Cleburne to George and Myrtle Blackstock Brockette. On Nov. 11, 1955, he married Peggy Bratcher in Bynum.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a daughter, Debbie Brockette of Temple; a son, Alvis Brockette Jr. of Temple; a brother, Donald Ray Brockette of Hillsboro; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Monday at Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors in Hillsboro.