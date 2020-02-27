Dorothy Louise Ratliff Prince
Funeral services for Dorothy Louise Ratliff Prince, 89 of Temple, will be held 10 AM Friday, February 28, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Temple, 8015 W. Adams Avenue. Pastor David Smith and Gary Anthony will be officiating the service. A time of visitation and fellowship will take place from 6 PM to 8 PM, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, 500 W. Barton Ave.
Mrs. Prince passed from this life on Monday, February 24, 2020. Dorothy was born in Dallas on October 6, 1930 to Robert Lee and Novia Ratliff. Dorothy and her husband, James Royce Prince, loved square dancing, fishing and spending time with their children and grandchildren. They were long-time faithful members of First Baptist Church where Dorothy sang in a choir. She had a gift for sewing, crafts and cooking. She retired from the City of Temple as a clerk for the Permit’s Department.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, a brother, Robert Lee “RL” Ratliff and a son, James Robert “Bob” Prince.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are: her daughter, Jamye Lou Prince; two sons, Barry Kevin Prince and wife, Tammy, Timothy Neil Prince and wife, Ramalou; daughter-in-law Margaret “Mugsy” Hertel Prince; as well as eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Dorothy’s name be made to The Mercy House, 2728 Cottonwood Ln, Temple, Texas 76502.
