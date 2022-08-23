Johnny David Billeck
Johnny David Billeck, 82, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center surrounded by family and friends after a brief battle with cancer. Services will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Northside Church of Christ in Temple, TX, with burial at Holland Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be Monday, August 22, 2022 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home from 5:00 - 8:00 pm.
Mr. Billeck was born in Oenaville, Texas on June 17, 1940 to Ed P. and Philomena Havelka Billeck. The 10th of 12 kids, their home was always full of love, laughter, and lots of work. Johnny would tell stories about picking cotton and working on the farms he grew up on. In the 1960s, he registered for Army Reserves and served in the Army Corps of Engineers, discovering his talent for electrical engineering. Johnny began working at WilsonArt in 1963, to pursue using his passion for electrical engineering where he was mentored and rose through the maintenance department. When he retired 30 years later, he was the head of the maintenance department and had mentored many young electricians himself. Later those who worked for him said he never treated his employees like employees, but like family.
After he retired, he joined his brothers Billy and Wayne in a ranching adventure. They raised cows and crops and hosted many parties out at the ranch. All of his kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces, nephews, and the church youth group have fond memories of going out to the ranch for hotdogs, mooing at cows, shooting, fishing, learning to drive, playing on a slip and slide, and riding horses and four-wheelers. Right up until his death, he was taking care of his cows, worried about the lack of rain.
In 1967, he met the love of his life, Eva Lee Nunnallee, who he married within six months of their meeting. They would be married for 54 years, until her death in November 2021. Johnny and Eva Lee had three children, Lorie, Greg, and Jonathan. In addition to their three children, Johnny and Eva Lee never turned away a child in need of a home, love, or hug. Their house was always filled with love, laughter, and lots of kids. At church, Johnny was known as the “Tootsie Roll Man” because he always had tootsie rolls in his pockets for all the kids. Kids of all ages always immediately loved Johnny and he loved them just as fiercely.
Johnny was known for his giving spirit. He would often do home repairs, ranging from air conditioning to smaller odds and ends for people unable to afford expensive repairs. He would literally give his shirt off his back to someone in need. Johnny was a quiet servant and very unassuming, always setting a Christlike example. Additionally, he was a long-time member and Deacon at Northside Church of Christ in Temple, TX.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Lee, his parents, and seven of his siblings.
Survivors include children Lorie (Larry) Mitchell of Carlsbad, NM, Greg (Reyna) Billeck of Belton, TX, and Jonathan (Lisa) Billeck of Ft. Rucker, AL; grandchildren Alexander & Aleice Mitchell of Lubbock, TX, Alfred Garcia of Belton, Michelle (Shawn) Yarnell of Aubrey, TX, and Brandon and Rebecca Billeck of Ft. Rucker; and great-grandchildren Radiance, Junior, and Novaleigh Garcia of Belton and Aiden and Kylo Yarnell of Aubrey, along with many “adopted” children and grandchildren who all called him Dad and Papa. He is also survived by sisters Martha Griffin of San Antonio, TX and Georgia Lambright of Florence, AL and brothers Lee Billeck of Temple and Bobby (Diane) Billeck of Moody, TX.
Pallbearers are Alex Mitchell, Alfred Garcia, Jody Owens, Jason Billeck, Billy Joe Billeck, Travis Owens, Ben Hoffpauir, and Wes Teeters. Honorary pallbearers are Brandon Billeck and Junior Garcia.
